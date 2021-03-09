Once upon a time in Versailles: Dior conjures up edgy fashion fairytale

Mar 09, 2021
Christian Dior gave Little Red Riding an edgy makeover for its latest collection on Monday, as it filled the runway with hooded capes and recreated a moonlit scene under the glinting chandeliers of the Versailles palace's Hall of Mirrors.
