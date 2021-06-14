LIVE TV
Official greetings by NATO Secretary General in Brussels
Jun 14, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The NATO Summit has begun in Brussels with 30 allies gathering to deliberate on a wide range of issues with Russia and China high on the agenda. The summit started with official greetings by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
