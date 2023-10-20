ODI WC: Rohit Sharma continues red-hot form

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Rohit Sharma continued his red-hot form at the ICC ODI World Cup with a 40-ball 48 against Bangladesh. The Indian captain leads the run-scoring charts at the showpiece tournament with 265 runs in four matches.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos