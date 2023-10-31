ODI WC: Are New Zealand choking at the wrong time?

Are New Zealand in an uncontrollable downward spiral at the ICC Cricket World Cup? The two-time finalists have worryingly lost two on the bounce and their only significant win so far came against World Champions England at the start of the tournament. They run into a red-hot South Africa in Pune on Wednesday with the Proteas looking to seal a semi-final berth themselves. This will be the first time both sides are meeting in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore sets up the clash with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.