North Korea's evolving military threats; China's increasing assertiveness | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
President Joe Biden is deepening the web of US partnerships in a determined signal to adversaries despite question marks on the political come back home. South Korea, the US and Japan have established a trilateral communication Hotline in another sign of progress in their three-way security cooperation. The Allies are keeping a tap on North Korea's evolving military threats and China's increasing assertiveness.

