It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last August 4, the day she married businessman Ahmad Subeih when the scene was shattered by a deafening roar as a powerful shockwave nearly blew her off her feet.