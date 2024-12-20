At least 35 children have died after a stampede at a fair that was organized at a school in southwestern Nigeria. The event organizers have been arrested. Watch for more details!
Nigeria Funfair Stampede Claims Lives Of 35 Children
Advertisment
At least 35 children have died after a stampede at a fair that was organized at a school in southwestern Nigeria. The event organizers have been arrested. Watch for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.