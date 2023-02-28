Nigeria Elections 2023: Opposition parties allege fraud

Nigeria's poll panel has started announcing state-by-state results from the presidential election. A historically tight poll has energised Africa's most populous nation. There have been reports of violence and intimidation, though not on the scale of previous elections. Votes for the presidency are being tallied by hand, and results are being uploaded online to the election commission's central database. According to initial tallies on Monday, Nigeria's ruling party candidate, Bola Tinubu has taken an early lead in the race for the presidency.