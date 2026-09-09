/Nigeria-Boko Haram truce could be extended 40 days

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 15:05 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 15:05 IST
Reports suggest Boko Haram and Nigerian authorities have observed an informal truce since June, though the government has yet to officially confirm any agreement. The reported ceasefire could be extended by another 40 days, even as Abuja denies claims that it paid a $3.7 million hostage ransom. Meanwhile, Nigeria is moving ahead with a major military expansion, adding 30,000 troops and creating four new army divisions to strengthen national security.