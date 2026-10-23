/Bangladesh: Ousted PM Hasina vows to return despite persecution fears

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 09:51 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 09:51 IST
Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to return despite fears of persecution, keeping the country’s political tensions in focus. Her statement comes amid continuing developments surrounding her removal from power and the legal and political challenges she faces.
Hasina’s possible return raises questions about Bangladesh’s political future, accountability proceedings and the prospects for stability as the country navigates a period of uncertainty.