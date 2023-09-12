New spice route & geopolitical ramifications

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
India, U.S, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union have seemingly check-mated Chinese President Xi Jinping by establishing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to connect Asia and Europe by promoting economic integration.

