New Mercedes-Benz A45 S AMG 4Matic review

Mercedes' most compact AMG model, the A45 S hatchback, has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 79.50 lakh. Unlike the A35 sedan that's locally assembled, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be available in limited numbers only. At the heart, it has the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder series-production engine, with 421 horsepower on tap. We went to the world-class test track at Natrax, Indore, to check its full potential, and here is what we came back with.