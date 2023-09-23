Netanyahu: Israel 'on the cusp' of historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday that Israel is “at the cusp” of a historic breakthrough leading to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, without outlining a clear path over the significant obstacles facing such an accord.

