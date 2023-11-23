videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Nepal SC directs government to submit reasons for TikTok ban
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 23, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
The Nepali Supreme Court has asked the government to provide, in writing, its reasons for the ban before a Dec. 5 hearing.
trending now
G20 meet: Putin says, 'West willing to overlook aggression in Gaza'
Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians express mistrust on truce deal; Airstrike continue in Gaza
Israel-Hamas War: Hostages release delayed until Friday, Palestinians express mistrust on truce deal
Pakistan applies for BRICS membership, seeks support from Russia
Kashmir: Indian army loses five soldiers in fierce encounter
recommended videos
W.H.O asks China to provide more clinical details on Pneumonia outbreak
Nepal SC directs government to submit reasons for TikTok ban
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue live updates
Russia-Ukraine war: As men fight, women keep Ukraine's coal mines going
Israel-Hamas War: Gaza war pause and hostages release delayed until Friday
recommended videos
W.H.O asks China to provide more clinical details on Pneumonia outbreak
Nepal SC directs government to submit reasons for TikTok ban
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue live updates
Russia-Ukraine war: As men fight, women keep Ukraine's coal mines going