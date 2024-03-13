Nepal PM Prachanda wins Parliamentary vote of confidence, gets 3rd win in 14 months

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN Maoist has parted ways with the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress and joined hands with KP Sharma Oli's CPN-UML. For years now, the three Septuagenarians have pulled strings and lorded over Nepal's political landscape. This in a country where over 40% of the citizens are youth under 40. Amid the political flux, real issues like youth employment and welfare take a back seat.