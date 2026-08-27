/Nepal flood damage tops $1.3 billion as bridges, power network crumble

The devastating floods in Nepal have caused infrastructure losses estimated at more than Rs 200 billion ($1.3 billion). The country's energy network has suffered major damage, while 35 concrete bridges and 45 suspension bridges have been destroyed. A vital trade route linking Nepal with China has also been cut off, affecting commerce and transportation. As rescue and recovery operations continue, officials are assessing the full scale of the destruction and the long-term economic impact of one of Nepal's worst flood disasters.