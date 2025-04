Days after violent clashes erupted during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, the situation in Nepal's Birugunj remains tense. Security remains tight in Birgunj, with senior officials and personnel from security agencies stationed on the streets to maintain order. According to police officials, earlier this morning a group of individuals burnt tires at multiple locations across the city, demanding release of those arrested in connection with the recent violence. The Chief District Officer has called for a meeting with representatives from both the groups involved in the dispute. Around 600 personnel from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force have been deployed across Birgunj to maintain peace. Watch in for more details!