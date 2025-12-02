LOGIN
Navy Chief: Operation Sindoor Has Put Financial Strain on Pakistan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 16:47 IST
Pakistan Navy Chief has admitted that Operation Sindoor has put serious financial pressure on Pakistan, raising concerns about the country’s defence spending and economic stability.

