Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by the Russian authority, has claimed that he was poisoned in his hotel room, and not on the airport. Navalny had stayed at a hotel in the Siberian city of Tomsk. It has now been revealed by his team that the nerve agent used to poison him has been found on an empty bottle that was present in the hotel. This theory has backtracked the earlier belief that he was poisoned at the airport.