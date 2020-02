Namaste Trump: World's largest cricket stadium all set to host US Prez | WION Ground Report Preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for the visit with more than 4000 security personnel deployed along with 10 companies of paramilitary forces. In this segment of WION, we bring to you ground zero report from Ahmedabad, where preparations are underway for Trump's visit.