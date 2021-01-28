Mulligan unearths treasures - and Ralph Fiennes - in 'The Dig'

Jan 28, 2021, 06.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star did not suffocate while buried in mud.
