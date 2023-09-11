Morocco Earthquake: Rescue operations struggle to get momentum in remote areas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Around 2,100 people are confirmed dead after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Morocco. Survivors continue to struggle to find food, water and shelter. As the search continues in remote villages the death toll will likely rise further.

