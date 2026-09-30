/Morocco appoints first female Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first woman prime minister. The 50-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Marrakech was tasked with forming a new government after her Authenticity and Modernity Party won the most seats in the September 23 parliamentary election. El Mansouri will now work to build a governing coalition. Her government is also expected to oversee major preparations and investments linked to Morocco co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.