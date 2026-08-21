/Mecca Defence Pact: Dhaka weighs pact amid changing regional dynamics

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 16:46 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 16:46 IST
Bangladesh is weighing whether to join the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, as Dhaka reassesses its strategic and economic priorities amid shifting regional dynamics. Any decision, officials say, will be guided by Bangladesh’s national interests.
Egypt is also weighing whether to join a new defence pact focused on protecting Mecca, as regional countries explore stronger security cooperation. The move could have wider implications for Middle East defence ties and regional stability.