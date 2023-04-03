McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, to announce layoffs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
McDonald's has joined other big farms in layoffs according to a Reuters report quoting The Wall Street Journal. The fast food chain is closing its US offices for the time being this week to inform the employees about its layoff plans as a part of a broader company restructuring. Now the company asked US employees and some International staff to work from home from Monday through Wednesday that way the company can tell the impacted employees virtually.