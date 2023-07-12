Maruti Suzuki Invicto Drive Review: Cut-Price Toyota or Full-Spec Maruti?

The Maruti Invicto, launched at INR 2.48 million, is the newest offering from the Toyota-Suzuki collaboration in India. As you might have guessed, it is simply a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova HyCross. Or is it? Though the Invicto features the same platform, powertrain, and design as the Innova HyCross, there are a couple of differences when it comes to both model line-ups. We drive the Invicto to see if these changes make it any better or worse than its Toyota sibling.