/Marine Le Pen launches 2027 presidential bid after court reduces election ban

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has officially launched her campaign for the 2027 French presidential election after an appeals court reduced her ban on running for public office. The court upheld her conviction in an embezzlement case involving European Parliament funds, but the shortened ban has reopened a path to the presidency. Le Pen says voters, not the courts, should decide her political future. The ruling adds a dramatic new chapter to French politics as the leader of the National Rally seeks another bid for the Élysée Palace amid ongoing legal and political controversy.