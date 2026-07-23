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Marco Rubio speaks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 14:27 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 14:27 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the media from Manila during the 2026 ASEAN Summit. Rubio is expected to make key announcements on regional security, trade, and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

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