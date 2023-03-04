Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid speaks to WION on India's G20 Presidency

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid spoke to WION's Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal on a range of issues. When asked how he sees India's G20 presidency with reference to giving a voice to the Global South, Shahid said that he is glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept it inclusive and is gunning to champion every nation's cause. He said that he expects India to take up every nation's cause in the south, especially as the world emerges from the pandemic.