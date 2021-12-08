Major General (Retd.) Ashok K Mehta: Defence reforms under CDS General Bipin Rawat were landmark

Dec 08, 2021, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Major General (Retd.) Ashok K Mehta heaped praise for the departed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and recalled his time knowing him and his father in the Indian Army.
