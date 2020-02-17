Loin-clothed men brave cold for Japan's 'naked festival'

Feb 17, 2020, 03.25 PM(IST)
About 10,000 Japanese men clad only in loincloths braved freezing temperatures to pack into a temple at the weekend and scramble in the dark for lucky wooden talismans tossed into the crowd, in a ritual that dates back more than 500 years.