Landmark Saudi & Israel trips: Saudi sends first delegation visits West Bank in three decades

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
A delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in the occupied West Bank this morning amid talk that the Kingdom is on the verge of normalising relations with the apartheid state of Israel. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation was led by the non-resident envoy to the Palestinian territories, Nayef Al-Sudairi.

