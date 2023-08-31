The threat of long waiting list in the NHS Stills looms over the United Kingdom a new analysis by the labor party claims that more than 120,000 people in England have died last year while they were simply just waiting for hospital treatment the United Kingdom's opposition party has collected the data from 138 Health trusts now they asked about the number of people who died while on the waiting list and at least about 35 of those trusts responded to their call the Health Trust must have said that more than 30,000 deaths occurred in 2022 applying the same logic the labor party estimated that across England 120,000 people in fact ended up losing their lives.