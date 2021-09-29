La Palma fishermen go out of work, mourn loss of livelihood and homes

Sep 29, 2021, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Here's the port of La Palma in Spain's Canary islands; once a bustling spot, it has now been shut for days. Boats remain docked and their owners are out of work since the volcano erupted on 19 September.
Read in App