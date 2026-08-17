/Kushner meets Hamas chief in Egypt, presses for real steps on disarmament

US envoy Jared Kushner held a rare direct meeting with Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt, pushing the group to take real, tangible steps toward disarmament under Trump's 15-point Gaza peace plan. Hamas reaffirmed its commitment, though it's asking the Board of Peace to "compel" Israel to accept the plan too, since PM Netanyahu rejected the roadmap just last week, calling it "unacceptable." Kushner is set to meet Netanyahu next to discuss what Israel must do in return.