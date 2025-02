Wings S3 EP67 brings you the spiritual heart of the Kumbh Mela, exploring the VHP camp, the largest in Kumbh, The grand departure of Akharas, marking the end of their sacred journey, Exclusive interviews with Mahamandaleswars, diving into the spiritual essence of the event. Witness the fusion of technology and creativity at Conciergerie in Paris, where AI-generated art is reshaping the world of contemporary exhibitions. Experience the thrill of aviation as we take you through Aero India 2025, featuring the latest in defense, aerospace technology, and jaw-dropping aerial displays. Step back in time as Muscovites groove to rock ‘n’ roll and swing at a nostalgic 1950s-themed disco festival, bringing the golden era of American music to Russia. Explore the rich Moroccan henna culture, where women celebrate age-old traditions of beauty, storytelling, and artistry through intricate designs. From India’s grand spiritual gathering to futuristic art and aviation, this episode is a whirlwind tour of global culture and innovation.