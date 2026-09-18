/Kim Yo Jong accuses US of escalating tensions, warns of offensive response

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, has warned of a stronger response to US-led military drills in the Asia-Pacific. She accused Washington and its allies of worsening tensions on the Korean Peninsula and described the Pacific Vanguard exercise near Guam as a threatening “war game”. Kim also said Pyongyang would mobilise available means if it believes its security and military sovereignty are seriously threatened. She reaffirmed North Korea’s commitment to strengthening its nuclear deterrent.