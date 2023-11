The Kenyan shilling plummeted to a new all-time low against the dollar on friday as President William Ruto repeated intentions to prematurely redeem part of a 2 billion dollar Eurobond due in June, despite foreign exchange issues. The currency fell 1.3% last week to 154.43 shillings, the most since March 3. According to Bloomberg data, the currency has lost over 19% this year and may have its worst year since 2008.