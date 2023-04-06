Kabir Akhtar: In the 80s, 90s, it was not cool to be a brown kid in the US

Movies and television series based on Indian characters have vastly become very popular now. With creators such as Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Smriti Mundhra and Kabir Akhtar people of colour have found a place on-screen too. Nearly 25 or 30 years ago, being a brown person in the U.S. came with its own share of challenges. Even for Kabir Akhtar, who hails from an influential family in India. Kabir Akhtar, is the nephew of Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar, and cousin of directors Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Samarpita Das, Emmy-winning director, Kabir Akhtar, who is well known for directing some of the episodes of 'Never Have I Ever', shared with us his personal experience.