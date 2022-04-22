JOMO: A new philosophy of switching off and disconnecting from social media | WION

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you heard of the term FOMO, which is the fear of missing out? We've all experienced it, in the age of social media undue pressure to be a part of pop culture references and trends but now there's an antidote to all of it. Find out how!
