Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi's Kejriwal under corruption watchdog's lens

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching 10 locations in Ranchi and Rajasthan in a money laundering case linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand, sources said. Those who have been searched include Abhishek Prasad, the press adviser of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, citing the notice as illegal.