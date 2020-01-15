'Jetmen' make daring flight through 'Heaven's Gate'

Jan 15, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
Two daredevils have flown through the famed 'Heaven's Gate' in China wearing jet packs. Frenchmen Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet jumped out of a helicopter in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province before flying with carbon fibre wings powered by four reactors.