Javad Zarif blames US for Ukrainian plane shooting at Raisina Dialogue 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is on a three-day visit to India amid tensions with the United States. He attended Raisina Dialogue - an annual conference where dignitaries from more than 100 countries across the world share their views on geopolitics and geoeconomics, climate change, counter-terrorism and other agendas of the next decade. Zarif talked on Ukrainian plane shooting by Iran and current tensions between Iran and the US. He talked about his outlook on the US government and warned that the current geopolitical situation in the region is ''very dangerous.''