Japan green lights Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds

Jun 01, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US drugmaker Pfizer on Monday formally authorized the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for around 4 million children age 12 to 15 in Japan, following similar moves overseas to allow adolescents to be vaccinated.
Read in App