/Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack | Security Forces Launch Massive Operation In Kulgam

A fresh terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has heightened security concerns after the Pakistan-backed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks targeting non-local workers in the Valley. The death toll has risen to two after an injured migrant worker succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College, Anantnag. The victims were among migrant workers who came under indiscriminate firing by terrorists in the Kalamaria area of Kulgam. Both deceased workers were residents of Chhattisgarh. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists deliberately targeted non-local workers. Security officials believe the attack was carried out by hybrid terrorists with no prior criminal records. Following the incident, security forces launched a massive search operation, cordoned off the area, and heightened security across the Valley.