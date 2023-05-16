Italy allocates funds for job losses to AI, fund to protect & upskill workers
In a first for any country Italy allocated 30 million Euros or 33 million dollars to help those whose jobs are at risk from artificial intelligence the fund is also earmarked to train the unemployed to acquire new skills the most obvious questions are why and the answers are simple first the rising concerns about Job losses to Automation and air and the second more Italians on average lack fundamental digital abilities compared to the wider European union workers