/Israel-Iran War: Netanyahu & Trump Hold Phone Call Amid Renewed Fighting

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 20:42 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 20:42 IST
As the West Asia conflict enters a volatile new phase, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a high-level phone call to coordinate military operations in the Persian Gulf. Following President Trump’s declaration that the Islamabad Memorandum ceasefire is effectively "over" due to recent Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the two leaders discussed synchronized strategic responses.