Israel's Security Minister Ben-Gvir stirs controversy on Israeli Apartheid | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Israel Security Minister Ben-Gvir from the ultra-nationalist party has caused a huge controversy across the state of Israel with his latest comments where he said that the right to life for Jewish people in Israel comes before the right to freedom of movement for the Arabs.

