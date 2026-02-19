/Israeli Minister Pushes for Palestinian Emigration from West Bank, Gaza Amid Backlash

A senior Israeli far‑right minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for policies that would encourage the emigration of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip as part of a broader push to tighten Israeli control and nullify the Oslo Accords. Smotrich described this move as a “long‑term solution” to the conflict and said Israel must eliminate what he termed an “Arab terror state,” even as critics argue the measures effectively amount to de facto annexation and ethnic displacement.