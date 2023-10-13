Israeli artillery fires on Gaza every 30 seconds: How Tel Aviv is executing Hamas retaliation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after gunmen from the Palestinian Islamist group stormed across the border and killed at least 1200 people. The unprecedented assault marked the deadliest attack on the country since it was founded 75 years ago. here's how the Israeli military is executing the retaliation.

